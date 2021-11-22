Overview of Dr. Edward Hayes, MD

Dr. Edward Hayes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Fairview Park Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Putnam General Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at Fairview Specialists Urology - Medical Dr in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.