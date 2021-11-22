Dr. Edward Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Hayes, MD
Dr. Edward Hayes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Fairview Park Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Putnam General Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Urology100 Medical Dr Ste 200, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Putnam General Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Very smart and up to date!
About Dr. Edward Hayes, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033172648
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Anderson Hospital|University of Texas Medical Center/MD Anderson Hospital
- Wilford Hall Af Mc|Wilford Hall United States Air Force
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.