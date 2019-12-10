Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD
Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Hedaya works at
Dr. Hedaya's Office Locations
Hedaya Edward MD220 Jack Martin Blvd Ste E2, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5788
In Vision Eye Care1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 901-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Would travel across the globe to be his patient
About Dr. Edward Hedaya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- North Shore U
- Mt Zion-Ucsf
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedaya works at
Dr. Hedaya has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Diplopia and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hedaya speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedaya.
