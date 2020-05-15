Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Hensley, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Hensley, MD
Dr. Edward Hensley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Adrian Fedele M.d.411 W 20Th St, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-8122
LOVED both surgeries by Dr. Hensley and have recommended him to MANY others including 2 of my doctors who were impressed with his work and wanted to use him as a recommendation to THEIR patients! he and his staff were amazing and I will be using him again without hesitation. :)
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensley speaks Cantonese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.