See All Plastic Surgeons in Merced, CA
Dr. Edward Hensley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edward Hensley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Merced, CA
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Hensley, MD

Dr. Edward Hensley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Hensley works at Rbnsn Fedele Hnsly in Merced, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Talley, MD
Dr. John Talley, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
4.8 (378)
View Profile

Dr. Hensley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adrian Fedele M.d.
    411 W 20Th St, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 722-8122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hensley?

    May 15, 2020
    LOVED both surgeries by Dr. Hensley and have recommended him to MANY others including 2 of my doctors who were impressed with his work and wanted to use him as a recommendation to THEIR patients! he and his staff were amazing and I will be using him again without hesitation. :)
    Nancy Lawson — May 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Hensley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Hensley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hensley to family and friends

    Dr. Hensley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hensley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Hensley, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Hensley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073597852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hensley works at Rbnsn Fedele Hnsly in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hensley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Hensley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.