Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD
Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine|University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albuquerque and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Hepworth works at
Dr. Hepworth's Office Locations
-
1
Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe6801 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 764-5914Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe3150 E 3rd Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 963-0905Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hepworth?
eagle syndrome
About Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1588766562
Education & Certifications
- California Sinus Institute|Stanford University
- University of New Mexico Health Science Center - Albuquerque
- University of New Mexico Health Science Center|University of New Mexico Health Science Center - Albuquerque
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine|University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albuquerque
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hepworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hepworth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hepworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hepworth works at
Dr. Hepworth has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hepworth speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.