Overview of Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD

Dr. Edward Hepworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine|University of New Mexico School of Medicine - Albuquerque and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Hepworth works at Sinus Solutions at IMMUNOe in Centennial, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.