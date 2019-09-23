Dr. Edward Herrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Herrman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Herrman, MD
Dr. Edward Herrman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Herrman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herrman's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Partners5809 21st Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4155
-
2
Urology Partners - Riverwalk Professional Park200 3rd Ave W Ste 210, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 269-6586Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrman?
I liked Dr. Herrman immediately. He is kind, courteous, and humorous. He advised me to undergo inter-stim implantation to deal with my incontinence, and this procedure was a success. He doesn't beat around the bush, admitting such a procedure does not always work. I was one of the fortunate ones!
About Dr. Edward Herrman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1518950187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrman works at
Dr. Herrman has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.