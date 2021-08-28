Dr. Edward Hill Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hill Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Hill Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Salem Neurological Center3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 104, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Lexington Office2 CHERRY ST, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 760-3007
King Office167 Moore Rd # 3, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 760-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
My second visit with Dr Hill! He is professional! Concerned … which you don’t see much of that any longer…
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
Dr. Hill Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Low Back Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill Jr.
