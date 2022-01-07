Dr. Edward Hillman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Hillman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Hillman, MD
Dr. Edward Hillman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Hillman works at
Dr. Hillman's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
3
South Florida ENT Associates6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704 706, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-0203
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
5
Biscayne1444 Biscayne Blvd Ste 214, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to his office by my PCP however the specialist I was referred to was unavailable and he was able to see me within just a few days. I was hesitant to visit him based on the % of negative reviews I saw here. I had hiccups for over a week along with reflux which were both new to me. He was very concise with our time together and answered all of the questions that I and my wife had for him. I have nothing but good things to say about my visit to his office and with his service. The check-in process was a bit cumbersome however all of the questions made sense and ultimately were relevant to my visit. I would recommend to him to anyone looking for an ENT specialist.
About Dr. Edward Hillman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073513677
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Baylor Coll Med-Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hillman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillman.
