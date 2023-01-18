Overview of Dr. Edward Holliger, MD

Dr. Edward Holliger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Holliger works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.