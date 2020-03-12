Dr. Edward Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Holt, MD
Dr. Edward Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 2 year old had what I thought was an ankle sprain. But dr. Holt was able to figure out he had an inflammatory disease and was able to point me to the appropriate dr to get the right treatment.
About Dr. Edward Holt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.