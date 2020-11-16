Dr. Edward Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Horvath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Horvath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
Dr. Horvath works at
Locations
Gastro Health - West Boynton7270 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste B1, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 738-5772
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Calm, cool, professional in emergency room setting, explained the procedure (endoscopy) clearly, checked for my understanding, was helpful post-procedure (at least from what I could remember!) in explaining what he found and the remedy thereof.
About Dr. Edward Horvath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvath has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horvath speaks Portuguese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
