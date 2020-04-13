Overview

Dr. Edward Horvath, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Horvath works at Methodist Physicians Alamo City Surgeons - Northeast in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.