Dr. Edward Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 837-0960
San Jose Gastroenterology2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1393Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Both my husband and I have issues and was referred to Dr. Edward Huang Gastrologist. We were referred by our Doctor. My husband had seen him for his problems and I was so impressed with the way he handle the problems. My husband went through testing and after Dr. Huang called to let us know how test results came out, not many Doctors do that, He will call or email you. I had a problem and wanted to see him so when I called for a appointment he was booked until the end of July and I told them I need to see him asap so a couple of hours later I received a call that he can fit me in the next week. His office is in the Good Samaritan and Mountain View area, What a nice and caring Doctor he listens to all your concerns and does not rush you and has very good bed side manners. He is amazing and we are very thankful he was referred to us.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275682650
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Enteritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.