Dr. Edward Huang, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Huang works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 837-0960
    San Jose Gastroenterology
    2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1393
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Both my husband and I have issues and was referred to Dr. Edward Huang Gastrologist. We were referred by our Doctor. My husband had seen him for his problems and I was so impressed with the way he handle the problems. My husband went through testing and after Dr. Huang called to let us know how test results came out, not many Doctors do that, He will call or email you. I had a problem and wanted to see him so when I called for a appointment he was booked until the end of July and I told them I need to see him asap so a couple of hours later I received a call that he can fit me in the next week. His office is in the Good Samaritan and Mountain View area, What a nice and caring Doctor he listens to all your concerns and does not rush you and has very good bed side manners. He is amazing and we are very thankful he was referred to us.
    Camille Alviso — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Huang, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1275682650
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Enteritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

