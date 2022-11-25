See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (393)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO

Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Humbert Jr works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Humbert Jr's Office Locations

    Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers
    7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 394 ratings
    Patient Ratings (394)
    5 Star
    (358)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639185978
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State/Joint Implant Surgeons-Knee & Hip Replacement
    • Ohio University-Orthopedic Surgury
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of Florida-Bs Mechanical Engineering: University Of Akron, Ms Biomedical Engineering
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humbert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humbert Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humbert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humbert Jr works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Humbert Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Humbert Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humbert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    394 patients have reviewed Dr. Humbert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humbert Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humbert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humbert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

