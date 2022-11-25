Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humbert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Humbert Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Lee Memorial Hospital
I continue getting stronger after a total hip replacement. I started on the fifth of September 2022. My severe pain was affecting my mobility. My hip did not allow any anterior or interior rotation. The friendly helpful staff was quick to assess my needs. My medical history was given before the appointment, x-rays were taken. My meeting with Dr Humbert was everything I needed, full of information. I followed his instructions exactly. It was textbook, perfect, His team addressed all my needs. The post op care continued with at home health and physical therapy. I am thankful for Dr Humbert and his team. I highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ohio State/Joint Implant Surgeons-Knee & Hip Replacement
- Ohio University-Orthopedic Surgury
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Florida-Bs Mechanical Engineering: University Of Akron, Ms Biomedical Engineering
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Humbert Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humbert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humbert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humbert Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humbert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Humbert Jr speaks Spanish.
394 patients have reviewed Dr. Humbert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humbert Jr.
