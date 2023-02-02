See All Neurologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Edward Icaza, MD

Neurology
3.9 (81)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Icaza, MD

Dr. Edward Icaza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Icaza works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Icaza's Office Locations

    New Braunfels Neurology
    545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 201-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Feb 02, 2023
    He has cared for my father for years and has helped us to understand the disease and helped us cope with the necessary needs. He always shows my father a great deal of respect and spends time with us without feeling rushed. it's really too good.
    Anton — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Edward Icaza, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134121940
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Monmouth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Icaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Icaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Icaza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Icaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Icaza works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Icaza’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Icaza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Icaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Icaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Icaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

