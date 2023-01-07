Overview of Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD

Dr. Edward Jaffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alachua, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Jaffe works at Alachua in Alachua, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.