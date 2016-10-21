Dr. Edward Jakubs II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubs II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Jakubs II, MD
Dr. Edward Jakubs II, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington Surgery146 E Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my elderly mother into the emergency room and she was admitted. She lucked out and got Dr. Jakubs. Anyone who has an elderly parent has dealt with many doctors, and Dr. Jakubs is the absolute best doctor I've ever encountered. His bedside manner and compassion are unmatched. He is straightforward and puts medical terms in layman's terms without any condescension. I am unbelievably grateful for Dr. Jakubs and the entire staff. Thank you for saving her life.
About Dr. Edward Jakubs II, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakubs II accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakubs II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakubs II has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakubs II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubs II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubs II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubs II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubs II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.