Overview

Dr. Edward Jakubs II, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Jakubs II works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.