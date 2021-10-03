Overview of Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO

Dr. Edward Jimenez, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.