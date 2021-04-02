Overview of Dr. Edward Johnson, MD

Dr. Edward Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Latrobe Area Hospital in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.