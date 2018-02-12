Dr. Edward Jones, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Jones, DMD
Overview
Dr. Edward Jones, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
-
1
Jones, Edward L DMD3457 Sierra Dr, Hoover, AL 35216 Directions (205) 206-0086
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr.Jones, Very professional and cares about his patients. Easy to get in in an emergency.
About Dr. Edward Jones, DMD
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548208663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
