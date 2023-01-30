Dr. Edward Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Juarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Juarez, MD
Dr. Edward Juarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Juarez works at
Dr. Juarez's Office Locations
Wellmed - Lee Trevino1721 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7714
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Professional!! Really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Edward Juarez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1285625400
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juarez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.