Overview of Dr. Edward Jung, MD

Dr. Edward Jung, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Jung works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.