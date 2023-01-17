Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jutkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD
Dr. Edward Jutkowitz, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Periodontics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Edward I Jutkowitz, DMD, PC70 Glen Cove Rd, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 621-9393
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
No waiting, walk in right on time. Professional and right to the point.
- Periodontics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jutkowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jutkowitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jutkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jutkowitz speaks Hebrew.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutkowitz.
