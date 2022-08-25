Overview of Dr. Edward Kang, MD

Dr. Edward Kang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Kang works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.