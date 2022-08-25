Dr. Edward Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kang, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Kang, MD
Dr. Edward Kang, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
Northside Vascular Surgery - Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 100, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 292-3490
-
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Dr. Kang is definitely a 5 star physician! He does not perform surgery unless absolutely necessary. He explains everything in a manner a lay person can understand. He is straight forward in his explanations...a very caring, professional physician. His office staff is also caring and professional and I would would not hesitate to recommend Dr Kang! Roslyn Rush - August 23, 2022
About Dr. Edward Kang, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154504082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.