Dr. Edward Kankam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Kankam works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.