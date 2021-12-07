Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD
Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been a patient of Dr. Paul Kaplan for several years. She always so highly of him. When our PCP wanted to refer both of us to see a urologist recently, without pausing, she suggested that we see Dr. Kaplan. Our PCP agreed with her. Dr. Kaplan’s receptionist set an appointment for us to see him within a week. Dr. Paul Kaplan is very knowledgeable, personable, charismatic, calm, perspicacious and has excellent bedside manners. He is quite professional and is at the top his Field of Study. He devotes his undivided attention to his patients when he is with them in the examining room. Dr. Kaplan explains everything clearly and makes sure that his patients leave his office with a full understanding of their diagnosis. He goes the extra distance by giving his patients a personal telephone call with lab reports or results. For that, we are grateful. The attribute we like most about Dr. Kaplan is that he is humble. Ken and Shirley Hollins Mesquite, Texas
About Dr. Edward Kaplan, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164418133
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Tex Sw
- Parkland Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods.