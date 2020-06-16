Dr. Edward Kass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kass, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Kass, MD
Dr. Edward Kass, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waukesha, WI.
Dr. Kass' Office Locations
Moreland Ear Nose & Throat1111 Delafield St Ste 102, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 363-1900
Moreland Ear Nose & Throat240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 547-1614Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Prohealth Medical Group Inc13900 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 928-4554
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my two year old in to see Dr.Kass for an ear infection- He was so good with my little guy, very gentle and kind. Dr.Kass was very knowledgeable and made a quick and accurate diagnosis which was much appreciated while having a little one who wasn't feeling well and wanted to get out of there as fast as possible! Dr.Kass even went above and beyond by educating me on the different ear issues that children can develop as well as the possible treatment options for them. I will be bringing my son back next week for a follow-up appointment and would absolutely recommend Dr.Kass!
About Dr. Edward Kass, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1225003932
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
