Overview of Dr. Edward Kata, MD

Dr. Edward Kata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Kissimmee and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Kata works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.