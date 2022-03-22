Dr. Edward Kata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kata, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Kata, MD
Dr. Edward Kata, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Kissimmee and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kata's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 102, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 944-9474
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kata is now my urologist and surgeon. I trust him completely with my total healthcare and any further surgery that may be necessary to keep me well. He was recommended to me by my former urologist who could not provide oncology services and a radical prostatectomy for cancer. High praise, indeed, from a urologist that I had been with for years. His decision was a good one and I’m so thankful that he put me into the very capable and caring hands of Dr. Kata.
About Dr. Edward Kata, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn
- SUNY Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kata works at
Dr. Kata has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kata speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kata.
