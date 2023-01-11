Overview of Dr. Edward Kim, MD

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Kim works at SC 440F in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.