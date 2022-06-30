See All Gastroenterologists in Gainesville, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Kim, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Gastroenterology Associates in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates
    7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 248-0653
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Associates
    8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 368-6819
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology Associates;
    170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 347-2470
  4. 4
    Gastroenterology Associates PC
    402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 347-2470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Very nice. Everyone was wonderful, from check-in, to prepping me for my procedure, than to recovery, and discharge. Dr. Kim has an excellent bedside manner, very attentive and listens to me.
    Gwen — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Kim, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275538076
    Education & Certifications

    • Ri Hospital Brown University
    • Med College Va Hospital
    • Med College Va
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
