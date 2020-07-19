Dr. Edward Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Kim, MD
Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
University Urology PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University Urology, PC1130 Middle Creek Rd Ste 130, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 305-9254
University Urology, PC109 Independence Ln Ste 500, La Follette, TN 37766 Directions (865) 305-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, and very nice guy. He and office staff work efficiently. I appreciated not being asked the same questions by 3 different office staff like some practices do. He explained my condition well and provided me with the current important facts and statistics to think about when considering the different treatment options. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Edward Kim, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316948029
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
