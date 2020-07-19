Overview of Dr. Edward Kim, MD

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at University Urology PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN and La Follette, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.