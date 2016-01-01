Dr. Edward Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kim, DPM
Dr. Edward Kim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
William Dennis Pagliano Dpm Inc.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 810, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 365-1000
Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2121
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1346264595
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
