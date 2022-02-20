Overview of Dr. Edward Kim, MD

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Knightdale, NC and Garner, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.