Dr. Edward King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. King works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.