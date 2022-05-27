See All Urologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Edward King, MD

Urology
4.2 (32)
Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward King, MD

Dr. Edward King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. King works at Advanced Urology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

    Associates for Urology Care, Ocala
    1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 (352) 496-9948
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Urology Institute -Timberridge
    9401 SW State Rd 200 Ste 3001, Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 496-9982
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Urology Institute
    12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 (352) 496-9974
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystoscopy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Gonorrhea Infections
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
Penile Cancer
Priapism
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Radical Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy
Ureterscopies
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vasectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr King is one of, if not THE, most knowledgeable urologists I have ever had. I move a lot, so I've had a bunch! His communication, concern, punctuality, and even sense of humor are all exceptional. Add to that, his Oxford office has a secret weapon in Tressa "The Terminator" who will muscle your insurance provider into paying what they're supposed to pay for. Highly recommend this doctor and Advanced Urology. Solid team!
    D Nelson — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Edward King, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1205834728
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland|University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Washington State University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
