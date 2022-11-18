Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Kirsh works at
Locations
-
1
Aliviomedicalcenter966 W 21st St, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 254-1400Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirsh?
Definitivamente lo recomiendo es el doctor más nice q he tenido gracias por ayudarme lo recomiendo por la fina persona q es yo le doy 10 estrellas gracias
About Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235165929
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Chicago Hospitals - Chicago, IL (General Surgery)
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston University College Of Liberal Arts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsh works at
Dr. Kirsh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirsh speaks Spanish.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.