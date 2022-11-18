See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD

Urology
4.8 (157)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Kirsh works at Alivio Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aliviomedicalcenter
    966 W 21st St, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 254-1400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Flank Pain Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Voiding Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kirsh?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Definitivamente lo recomiendo es el doctor más nice q he tenido gracias por ayudarme lo recomiendo por la fina persona q es yo le doy 10 estrellas gracias
    Yareli U. — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kirsh to family and friends

    Dr. Kirsh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kirsh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235165929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago Hospitals - Chicago, IL (General Surgery)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University College Of Liberal Arts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirsh works at Alivio Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kirsh’s profile.

    Dr. Kirsh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    157 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Kirsh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.