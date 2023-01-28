Overview of Dr. Edward Kofsky, MD

Dr. Edward Kofsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Kofsky works at Valley Health Cardiothoracic Surgeons in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.