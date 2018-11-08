See All Plastic Surgeons in Southampton, PA
Dr. Edward Kole, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Map Pin Small Southampton, PA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Edward Kole, DO

Dr. Edward Kole, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Kole works at Kole Plastic Surgery Center in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kole Plastic Surgery Center
    1003 Street Rd, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Wow.... after months of visting with doctors and feeling nervous everytime I left these offices about a decision, I finally feel at peace!! My visit with Dr.Kole was amazing!!! He explained everything in detail. Took his time to answer questions. Didn't rush me out the office. Every other doctor I've seen I felt empty, lost, scared and confused!! Today I feel full!! lol I'm blown away with this visit!!!! I can't wait to have my mommy makeover!!! Thank God I feel at peace now that I found him
    Sukie in Newtown, PA — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Edward Kole, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kole works at Kole Plastic Surgery Center in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kole’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

