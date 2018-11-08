Dr. Edward Kole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kole, DO
Overview of Dr. Edward Kole, DO
Dr. Edward Kole, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Kole works at
Dr. Kole's Office Locations
-
1
Kole Plastic Surgery Center1003 Street Rd, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kole?
Wow.... after months of visting with doctors and feeling nervous everytime I left these offices about a decision, I finally feel at peace!! My visit with Dr.Kole was amazing!!! He explained everything in detail. Took his time to answer questions. Didn't rush me out the office. Every other doctor I've seen I felt empty, lost, scared and confused!! Today I feel full!! lol I'm blown away with this visit!!!! I can't wait to have my mommy makeover!!! Thank God I feel at peace now that I found him
About Dr. Edward Kole, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104870757
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kole accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kole works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.