Dr. Kondrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edward Kondrot, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Kondrot, MD
Dr. Edward Kondrot, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleroi, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Kondrot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kondrot's Office Locations
-
1
Martinelli Eye and Laser Center303 1st St, Charleroi, PA 15022 Directions (724) 485-9099
- 2 40122 Mason Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (352) 588-0477
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kondrot?
About Dr. Edward Kondrot, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497368336
Education & Certifications
- SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondrot works at
Dr. Kondrot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.