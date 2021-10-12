Overview

Dr. Edward Kosoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Kosoy works at Denville Medical and Sports Rehabilitation in Denville, NJ with other offices in Verona, NJ and West Caldwell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.