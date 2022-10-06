Overview

Dr. Edward Kotz, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.



Dr. Kotz works at Carolina Dermatology Clinic PA in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.