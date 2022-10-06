Dr. Edward Kotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kotz, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Kotz, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Clinic PA933 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-9868
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to be seen soon, the front receptionist was amazing. Then Dr. Kotz was very reassuring and discussed my biopsy with me.
About Dr. Edward Kotz, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063483428
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Kotz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
