Overview

Dr. Edward Kowaleski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University.



Dr. Kowaleski works at Pradeep K Agarwall MD LLC in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.