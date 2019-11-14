See All Dermatologists in Laguna Niguel, CA
Dr. Edward Kramer, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Kramer, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Kramer works at Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center in Laguna Niguel, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center
    27995 Greenfield Dr Ste C, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 360-4400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center
    3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 229-8246
    27955 Greenfield Dr Ste C, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Warts
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
CoolSculpting®
Cyst
Dermatological Disorders
Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Liposuction
Melanoma
Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2019
    Fantastic and efficient as always
    Kaitlyn A. — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Edward Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548302243
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
