Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (73)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Kryshak works at Metro Health Park East Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Health Park East Pharmacy
    4055 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pennant Physician Services
    555 Midtowne St NE Ste 310, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-3630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holland Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Goiter
Lipid Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Goiter
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (39)
    About Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912948233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Kryshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kryshak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kryshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kryshak works at Metro Health Park East Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kryshak’s profile.

    Dr. Kryshak has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Goiter and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kryshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryshak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryshak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

