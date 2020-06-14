See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Edward Kulich, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Kulich, MD

Dr. Edward Kulich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kulich works at KidsHousecalls in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kulich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KidsHousecalls
    1601 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 617-2194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Edward Kulich, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386769065
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimondies MC
    Internship
    • Maimonedes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St Georges Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
