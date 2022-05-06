Dr. Edward Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kwak, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Kwak, MD
Dr. Edward Kwak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kwak's Office Locations
Unite Health Center275 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 924-2510
EDWARD S. KWAK MD-ESKMD Facial Plastic Surgery737 Park Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 229-1100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edward Kwak is the top plastic surgeon nyc! I did rhinoplasty along with septoplasty and facelift and lip lift! I can breath better and sleep better! Even I look 15years look younger! Thank you so much. You are the best nose surgeon in nyc and best facelift surgeon nyc!
About Dr. Edward Kwak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kwak speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.