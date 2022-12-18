Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO
Overview of Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO
Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Phialdelphia College Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Lambert III's Office Locations
Virginia Beach1717 Will O Wisp Dr Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 422-8476
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ted Lambert is a Wonderful, Kind, Caring and patient Doctor, an so is his team. Dr Lambert did a total knee replacement on my left knee with a procedure called SUBVASTUS no cutting of the Tendence or Ligaments. This method is a faster way of healing. Dr Lambert is also experienced in Hip replacement surgery no cutting of the Tendence or ligaments. I healed so quickly. Walking around the same day with BOTH SURGERIES KNEE and HIP REPLACEMENT. I'M SO THANK TO A DEAR FRIEND WHO REFERRED ME TO DR LAMBERT. God's blessing upon him and his team ??????????????????????????????????????????????????
About Dr. Edward Lambert III, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194786640
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstructive Surgery-Hospital For Special Surgery
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH|Orthopaedic Surgery Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va
- General Surgery, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va.
- Phialdelphia College Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lambert III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
