Dr. Edward Lang, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Lang, DPM
Dr. Edward Lang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Preceptorship
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
Dr. Edward Lang2626 Jena St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I do not normally write reviews but this time I feel compelled to because of the service I received. I saw Dr. Lang for a long time of severe heel pain. I got an appointment at the Jenna St. office within one day of calling the office. The office staff was friendly and amazing. They immediately assisted me when I walked into the door. They did not have me sitting and waiting a long time for me to see Dr. Lang. X-rays of my feet were taken in the office before Dr. Lang saw me. When Dr. Lang saw me he was concerned about my heel pain. He reviewed my x-rays and he explained my foot problem and told me I had Plantar Fasciitis that was causing my heel pain. He recommended that I get a shot in my foot for my pain. I am terrified of any needles. He was gentle and gave me the shot. It was over so fast I did not know he was finish with giving me the shot. I highly recommend Dr. Lang and his staff for your foot problems you will be glad you did. Thank you, Dr. Lang
About Dr. Edward Lang, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew
- 1699798769
Education & Certifications
- Preceptorship
- Brockton/West Roxbury Va Med Ctr
