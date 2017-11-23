Dr. Edward Langlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Langlow, MD
Dr. Edward Langlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital.
Glaucoma Associates67186 Industry Ln Ste A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-9100
- AVALA Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Langlow has been excellent with treating my teenage son after a traumatic accident that left him with glaucoma that required surgery. He came with extraordinary recommendations from people in the industry that would know a lot more about his qualifications than I would. Him and his staff has gone out of their way numerous times to accommodate his school schedule. We've been seeing him for nearly 3 years now and wouldn't even consider a different glaucoma specialist.
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Langlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlow.
