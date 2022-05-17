Overview of Dr. Edward Latimer, MD

Dr. Edward Latimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Latimer works at EDWARD A LATIMER MD in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

