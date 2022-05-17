See All Psychiatrists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Edward Latimer, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Latimer, MD

Dr. Edward Latimer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Latimer works at EDWARD A LATIMER MD in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Latimer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert T. Latimer MD PA
    24 PORTLAND PL, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Edward Latimer, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194810895
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Latimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Latimer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Latimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Latimer works at EDWARD A LATIMER MD in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Latimer’s profile.

Dr. Latimer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Latimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latimer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

