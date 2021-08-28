See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Edward Laws, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Laws, MD

Dr. Edward Laws, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Laws works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Laws' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center
    60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-6600
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Pituitary Tumor
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Craniopharyngioma
Pituitary Tumor
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Craniopharyngioma

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 28, 2021
    One of the finest and absolutely very caring neurosurgeons is the East cost. He saved my life and explained my tumor removal surgery in very simple words, very professional during his office visit and welcoming during his postoperative visit he is absolutely the number 1 choice Neurosurgeon for Pituitary Tumors.
    George A — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Laws, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 60 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326117953
    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins University Schoo
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Laws, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laws is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laws has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laws works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Laws’s profile.

    Dr. Laws has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laws on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Laws. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laws.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

