Overview of Dr. Edward Laws, MD

Dr. Edward Laws, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Laws works at BRIGHAM WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.