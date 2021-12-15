Overview of Dr. Edward Lawton, MD

Dr. Edward Lawton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Lawton works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.